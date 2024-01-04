We offer 10' x 20' and 10' x 30' storage units and rental options to fit your unique needs. Our friendly staff is always available to help you find the perfect storage solution.
Our HMH Self Storage facility is conveniently located near major highways and public transportation, making it easy to access your belongings whenever you need them.
At HMH Self Storage, we take the security of your belongings seriously. Our facility is equipped with 24/7 surveillance cameras, secure access gates, and on-site management to ensure that your items are always safe.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours or we are happy to meet you by appointment after normal business hours as well.
11499 Summerwood Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois 61115, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Sign up to be the first to get updates.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.